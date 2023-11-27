Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week vs Bill Gates' 3-day working': Shashi Tharoor finds solution. See post

'Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week vs Bill Gates' 3-day working': Shashi Tharoor finds solution. See post

Livemint

  • Congress leader Shashi Tharoor finds middle ground amid the work week debate following suggestions made by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares views on 70-hour work week

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has shared his views on the workweek debate following suggestions made by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Recently, the Indian business tycoon sparked a debate over work week after he suggested that people should work for 70 hours a week.

During an interview with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, he stressed the need for Indian youth to work for at least 70 hours a week to boost the country’s productivity.

After a few days, the US billionaire, Gates argued that "job is not everything" and backed a 3-day work week.

In an episode of Trevor Noah’s “What Now?", Gates said that AI won’t replace humans but will free up labour. “The purpose of life is not just to do jobs. So if you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week or something, that's probably OK," Gates added.

Finding a common solution to the work week debate, the Congress MP wrote on the X platform, "...If Mr Gates and Mr Narayana Murthy sit down together and work out a compromise, we will end up exactly where we are, with a five-day work week!".

People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

"Bill Gates makes money when people buy his productivity and AI software to do things faster, Narayana Murthy and co makes money mostly using billable hours - so more time you spent in the office and bill the client Murthy makes money," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "It’s for each one of us to decide how much to work to live & grow as much as we want. They aren’t gods … they can have their opinion like we all have".

A user commented on Tharoor's post saying how Indian bankers are demanding for five-day workweek culture. “15 lakh Bankers of the country still waiting for 5 Days Week Culture sir Shashi Tharoor, seems you forgot, Banks remain open on every odd Saturdays".

