Narayana Murthy's birthday: 5 unknown facts about the Infosys founder2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Narayana Murthy's birthday: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy celebrates his 77th birthday today. He is known for his management techniques and knowledge sharing.
Narayana Murthy's birthday: Infosys Founder Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy or NR Narayana Murthy, was born on August 20, 1946. Today is the 77th birthday of India's most celebrated business leaders.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message