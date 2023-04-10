NARCL plans to ramp up acquisition of distressed assets in fiscal year 20242 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:06 PM IST
- NARCL has proposed an acquisition plan of ₹600 crore to secure the admitted claims of ₹7,086 crore from Rolta India's secured lenders.
National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL), which is supported by the government, is expected to accelerate the acquisition of distressed assets in the current fiscal year, despite failing to meet its goal of acquiring loans worth ₹50,000 crore in the previous fiscal year, reported Economic Times citing sources.
