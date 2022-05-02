This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Army Chief asserted, ‘we are clear that if we see any act of terror or any hybrid threat in terms of infiltration, radicalisation through social media, then we are resolute to counter these threats and we are sure that we will succeed’
Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday suggested the narco-terror nexus was being pushed by country's western adversary through dropping of drugs and weapons in Jammu and Kashmir and other states but the force was ready to answer these threats in a resolute manner, as per news agency ANI report.
"As far as the situation with Pakistan is concerned, the DGMOs arrived at an understanding a year ago that helped us in improving the situation for the civilian population at the ground level on both sides of the LoC," the Army chief told ANI.
Speaking on the Pakistan issues, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said, "however, I must admit that in terms of reduction in terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training camps, neither is there any evidence nor are there any signs of that happening."
The new Indian Army chief said, "on the contrary, we find that the number of terrorists operating has increased. Whilst on the LoC, the infiltration and violence levels have gone down, in the hinterland, there is no indication to that effect."
"Significantly, due to the success of our counter infiltration grid, from the other side, there is exploitation of the narco-terror nexus. In this nexus, you see cases of smuggling contraband items and weapons which is happening across the border in both Jammu Kashmir and further south," he said.
The Army chief asserted, "We are clear that if we see any act of terror or any hybrid threat in terms of infiltration, radicalisation through social media, then we are resolute to counter these threats and we are sure that we will succeed."
