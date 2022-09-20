Narcotics bureau destroys 1,032 ha of illicit cannabis cultivation in Himachal

GPS coordinates were used to tag/mark the sensitive locations and drones were used for detection and surveillance of the illicit cannabis (ganja) cultivation areas
New Delhi: Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officials have destroyed 1,032 hectares of illicit cannabis (ganja) cultivation in Himachal Pradesh, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
“Officers of CBN verified the intelligence and further carried out physical surveys resulting in detection of more areas of illicit cultivation. Subsequently, destruction operation was started with support of district administration, Forest Department and the Police," the statement said.
GPS coordinates were used to tag/mark the sensitive locations and drones were used for detection and surveillance of the illicit cannabis (ganja) cultivation areas which resulted in greater success of the entire operation.
“Community mobilisation was adopted by sensitising villagers about adverse effects of drugs on body and mind. Threats that drugs tend to pose to the future of youth and children were explained. Relevant penal provisions of NDPS act were also explained to Village Pradhans and members, consequent to which resolutions were passed by villagers to destroy illicit cannabis plantations around the villages. Villagers assisted officers of CBN to destroy illicit cultivation by actively taking part in exercise under supervision of CBN officers," the ministry statement reads.
“Mission Crackdown shall continue with same vigour in other parts of the country and CBN is fully committed against the Drug Menace" said Rajesh F Dhabre, Narcotics Commissioner, Central Bureau of Narcotics.
