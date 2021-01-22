OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Narendra Chanchal, popular Bhajan singer, passes away in Delhi. PM Modi pays tribute
Narendra Chanchal, popular Bhajan singer, passes away in Delhi. PM Modi pays tribute

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 04:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Well-known bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital in Delhi
Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away at a private hospital in the national capital on Friday following some health complications. He was 76.

Chanchal was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on 27 November and died after suffering from brain complications.

The well-known bhajan singer breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, as per reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of noted 'bhajan' singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing. 

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed his condolences to the singer's family and fans.

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of Narendra Chanchal ji's death. He made a mark in the world of devotional songs. My condolences to his family and fans," tweeted PM Modi.

Several others condoled the death of Narendra Chanchal.

Sufi singer Master Saleem and cricketer Harbhajan Singh paid their last respects to Narendra Chanchal and remembered the "iconic" singer.

"Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Saddened to hear demise of singer Narendra Chanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, my heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family," tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

