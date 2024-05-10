Special Court in Pune acquits Virendrasinh Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave in activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case. Andure and Kalaskar sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.

A Special Court in Pune on Friday acquitted three accused including Virendrasinh Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave in the activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case, ANI reported.

Besides this, the court also sent the other two accused — Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar sent to life imprisonment for allegedly killing Narendra Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Narendra Dabholkar, founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS, or Maharashtra Eradication of Superstition Committee), was killed by two bike-borne assailants in Pune on 20 August 2013, while he was out on his morning walk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which, along with the Special Investigation Team appointed by the state government, has probed the case.

In 2017, the central agency has named Virendra Tawde, Sarang Akolkar, and Vinay Pawar of the Sanatan Sanstha, a right wing Hindu group, as prime suspects in the case. In March same year, the CBI announced a reward of Rs5 lakh for information on Akolkar and Pawar but no breakthrough was made in tracing them.

