Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was sworn-in as prime minister for the third consecutive term along with his 71 ministers on Sunday, is likely to allocate portfolios of the newly elected ministers in his cabinet today. The first cabinet meeting will also take place today in the national capital, Delhi. Council of Ministers: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar; ML Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Virendra Kumar among others took oath. Members from allies sworn-in JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu and LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan took oath as Cabinet ministers. Each of these five allies got one cabinet berth each. Catch LIVE updates of potfolio allocation with Mint

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nadda, Sitharaman attend first cabinet meet | Watch View Full Image Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: HD Kumaraswamy, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Jaishankar, JP Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman seen attending the first cabinet meeting of newly formed NDA government

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: PM Modi is yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first meeting of his new Cabinet on Monday evening. The newly-inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence around 5 pm and attended the meeting, a day after taking oath. The meeting was held even as PM Modi is yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena displeased with new NDA arrangement? Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: According to India Today report, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, also demanded a Cabinet post and expressed disappointment over its MPs being given a Minister of State role. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, also demanded a Cabinet post and expressed disappointment over its MPs being given a Minister of State role, reported India Today.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: MPs sworn in 22 hours ago, suspense over portfolios continue Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: It has been the longest in two decades since MPs have been sworn in, but portfolios have not been allocated yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of 71 ministers were sworn in on Sunday for the Modi 3.0.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena piqued with BJP? Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: According to an India Today reporty, Shiv Sena chief whip Shrirang Barne expressed disappointment over his party not getting a cabinet berth despite getting more Lok Sabha seats than Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S). "Chirag Paswan got five MPs, [Jitan Ram] Manjhi got one…yet they received one Cabinet post each. Despite having seven Lok Sabha seats, why did Shiv Sena only receive one Minister of State (MoS) post with independent charge? Shiv Sena is an old ally of BJP. Shiv Sena should have received a Cabinet post at least for that," Barne said.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: How many women in new NDA govt? Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Seven of the 71 ministers are women, with two in the top cabinet.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: No Muslim MPs in new NDA govt? Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: There are no Muslim lawmakers among his third-term lineup, unlike his past two governments, both formed after his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a majority.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: How many berths did coalition get? Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: The 71 members of PM Narendra Modi's government took oath of office after Modi on Sunday, June 9. 11 posts went to coalition allies who extracted them in exchange for their support -- including five in the top 30 cabinet posts. Two posts were handed to each of the largest coalition members, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), from Andhra Pradesh, and the Janata Dal (United) party of Bihar. TDP is led by veteran politician Chandrababu Naidu, who began his political career with Congress, the biggest opposition party to the BJP. JD(U) is headed by Nitish Kumar, who has a history of frequently changing his allegiance to and from the BJP to suit his interests.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Former Ministers who took oath Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Many former ministers have been included in the new government. These include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Anurag Thakur reacts to being dropped from cabinet Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: In his first reaction after finding no place in the Cabinet, Thakur, who won from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat said, “I extend my best wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term and heartiest wishes to all his ministers and may they do a wonderful job and take the country forward in the next 5 years."

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Cabinet meeting begins Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: The first Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed NDA government is underway at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Oath-taking ceremony highlights Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: In the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA coalition government, Modi and 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent Charge, and 36 MoS took the oath of office and secrecy. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oaths.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Modi takes oath for third term Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, alongside 71 ministers, on Sunday (June 9) evening.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani dropped Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Several popular BJP heavyweights were dropped from the oath taking ceremony, which took place on Sunday, June 9. The popular names include; Smriti Irani Anurag Thakur Sanjeev Balyan John Barla Ajay Bhatt Pratima Bhoumik, Rajeev Chandrashekhar Ashwini Choubey Kailash Choudhary Devusinh Chauhan Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Darshana Vikram Jardosh Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Kaushal Kishore Bhagwanth Khubha Faggansingh Kulaste Meenakshi Lekhi Munjapara Mahendrabhai Ajay Kumar Mishra Arjun Munda V Muraleedharan A Narayanaswamy Mahendra Nath Pandey Kapil Moreshwar Patil Bharati Pravin Pawar Som Parkash Nisith Pramanik Narayan Rane, Parshottam Rupala Subhas Sarkar Rajkumar Ranjan Singh RK Singh Maj Gen VK Singh (Retd) Ajay Mishra Teni Rameswar Teli Bishweswar Tudu Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Jaishankar likely to remain Foreign Affairs minister Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: S Jaishankar, who created quite the impression with handling India's Foreign Affairs during Modi 2.0 is likely o reatain the portfolio for Modi cabinet 3.0

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Amit Shah to retain Home Ministry? Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gandhinagar Amit Shah is likely to retain the Union Home Ministry. Keep an eye on Mint to know more

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Pakistan's PM offers delayed congratulations to India's Modi Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered a brief congratulations to his counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election in rival India, almost a week after the results came in. Born out of the partition of British-ruled India in 1947, the neighbours have fought two wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir. "Felicitations to @narendramodi (Modi) on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," he posted on X, in the first official comments from Pakistan.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: ‘We have one goal, which is nation first..’ PM Modi in first address to PMO Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: In his first address to the officials of the Prime Minister's office, Narendra Modi talked about the importance of stability and resolution.