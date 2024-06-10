Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was sworn-in as prime minister for the third consecutive term along with his 71 ministers on Sunday, is likely to allocate portfolios of the newly elected ministers in his cabinet today. The first cabinet meeting will also take place today in the national capital, Delhi.
Council of Ministers: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar; ML Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Virendra Kumar among others took oath.
Members from allies sworn-in
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, HAM (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu and LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan took oath as Cabinet ministers. Each of these five allies got one cabinet berth each.
Catch LIVE updates of potfolio allocation with Mint
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: “It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families", an official statement read.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first meeting of his new Cabinet on Monday evening.
The newly-inducted ministers arrived at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence around 5 pm and attended the meeting, a day after taking oath.
The meeting was held even as PM Modi is yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: According to India Today report, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, also demanded a Cabinet post and expressed disappointment over its MPs being given a Minister of State role.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, also demanded a Cabinet post and expressed disappointment over its MPs being given a Minister of State role, reported India Today.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: It has been the longest in two decades since MPs have been sworn in, but portfolios have not been allocated yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of 71 ministers were sworn in on Sunday for the Modi 3.0.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: According to an India Today reporty, Shiv Sena chief whip Shrirang Barne expressed disappointment over his party not getting a cabinet berth despite getting more Lok Sabha seats than Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S).
"Chirag Paswan got five MPs, [Jitan Ram] Manjhi got one…yet they received one Cabinet post each. Despite having seven Lok Sabha seats, why did Shiv Sena only receive one Minister of State (MoS) post with independent charge? Shiv Sena is an old ally of BJP. Shiv Sena should have received a Cabinet post at least for that," Barne said.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Seven of the 71 ministers are women, with two in the top cabinet.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: There are no Muslim lawmakers among his third-term lineup, unlike his past two governments, both formed after his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a majority.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: The 71 members of PM Narendra Modi's government took oath of office after Modi on Sunday, June 9.
11 posts went to coalition allies who extracted them in exchange for their support -- including five in the top 30 cabinet posts.
Two posts were handed to each of the largest coalition members, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), from Andhra Pradesh, and the Janata Dal (United) party of Bihar.
TDP is led by veteran politician Chandrababu Naidu, who began his political career with Congress, the biggest opposition party to the BJP.
JD(U) is headed by Nitish Kumar, who has a history of frequently changing his allegiance to and from the BJP to suit his interests.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Many former ministers have been included in the new government. These include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: In his first reaction after finding no place in the Cabinet, Thakur, who won from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat said, “I extend my best wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term and heartiest wishes to all his ministers and may they do a wonderful job and take the country forward in the next 5 years."
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: The first Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed NDA government is underway at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: In the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA coalition government, Modi and 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent Charge, and 36 MoS took the oath of office and secrecy. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oaths.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, alongside 71 ministers, on Sunday (June 9) evening.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Several popular BJP heavyweights were dropped from the oath taking ceremony, which took place on Sunday, June 9.
The popular names include;
Smriti Irani
Anurag Thakur
Sanjeev Balyan
John Barla
Ajay Bhatt
Pratima Bhoumik,
Rajeev Chandrashekhar
Ashwini Choubey
Kailash Choudhary
Devusinh Chauhan
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
Kaushal Kishore
Bhagwanth Khubha
Faggansingh Kulaste
Meenakshi Lekhi
Munjapara Mahendrabhai
Ajay Kumar Mishra
Arjun Munda
V Muraleedharan
A Narayanaswamy
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Bharati Pravin Pawar
Som Parkash
Nisith Pramanik
Narayan Rane,
Parshottam Rupala
Subhas Sarkar
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
RK Singh
Maj Gen VK Singh (Retd)
Ajay Mishra Teni
Rameswar Teli
Bishweswar Tudu
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: S Jaishankar, who created quite the impression with handling India's Foreign Affairs during Modi 2.0 is likely o reatain the portfolio for Modi cabinet 3.0
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gandhinagar Amit Shah is likely to retain the Union Home Ministry.
Keep an eye on Mint to know more
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered a brief congratulations to his counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election in rival India, almost a week after the results came in.
Born out of the partition of British-ruled India in 1947, the neighbours have fought two wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir.
"Felicitations to @narendramodi (Modi) on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," he posted on X, in the first official comments from Pakistan.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE updates: In his first address to the officials of the Prime Minister's office, Narendra Modi talked about the importance of stability and resolution.
Modi Cabinet 3.0 LIVE: "When it comes to the Government, it is not just Modi alone, thousands of minds that are connected to him, thousands of brains that are working on this, thousands of arms that are working on this - as a result of this grand form, even the common man gets to meet its capabilities..." PM Modi said while addressing the officials of PMO