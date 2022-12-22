Narendra Modi, along with Mahatma Gandhi, is ‘Father of Nation’: Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 10:25 AM IST
This is not the first time Amruta Fadnavis bestowed the honour to PM Modi.
This is not the first time Amruta Fadnavis bestowed the honour to PM Modi.
Amruta Fadnavis, on December 21, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'the father of new India'. "We have two ‘Fathers of the nation’. Narendra Modi is the father of New India and Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation of earlier times," a Marathi news website quoted the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.