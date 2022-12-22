Narendra Modi, along with Mahatma Gandhi, is ‘Father of Nation’: Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta2 min read . 10:25 AM IST
This is not the first time Amruta Fadnavis bestowed the honour to PM Modi.
Amruta Fadnavis, on December 21, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'the father of new India'. "We have two ‘Fathers of the nation’. Narendra Modi is the father of New India and Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation of earlier times," a Marathi news website quoted the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
This is not the first time she bestowed the honour to PM Modi. In 2019, she wished Modi on his birthday while calling him "the father of our country". Her Twitter post at that time was highly criticised by the opposition.
This is not the first time she bestowed the honour to PM Modi. In 2019, she wished Modi on his birthday while calling him "the father of our country". Her Twitter post at that time was highly criticised by the opposition.|#+|
This time, too, her comments have sparked outrage. Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has said that she was “maligning great people like Gandhiji".
"They keep doing such things as they are obsessed with changing history by repeating lies and maligning great people like Gandhiji," she said. “People following the BJP and RSS ideology are trying to kill Gandhiji again and again."
During the same event in Nagpur, Amruta emphasised that she was not afraid of anyone by her mother and mother-in-law. "I never make political statements. I'm not even interested... common people don't troll me over my statements. Those are supporters of the NCP or Shiv Sena. I do not give much importance to them and am not afraid of them," she said.
Amruta has issued controversial statements in the past. Amruta claimed in February that, as people were unable to spend quality time with their families due to traffic, 3% of divorces in Mumbai occurred as a result of that. Amruta noted that she expressed her concern as a regular citizen rather than as the previous chief minister's wife.
In November, Amruta Fadnavis hit headlines when she refused to have the privilege of traffic clearance. The wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that she wished to live like common Mumbaikars.
The banker tweeted that she had great faith that the infrastructure and development initiatives being carried out by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis would soon provide some relief for the city's commoners, albeit recognising that Mumbai traffic may be frustrating.
