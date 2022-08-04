Narendra Modi, Amit Shah do not intimidate me: Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah do not intimidate me: Rahul Gandhi2 min read . 01:17 PM IST
‘Kar le jo karna hai (let them do whatever they want to),’ Rahul Gandhi told reporters.
‘Kar le jo karna hai (let them do whatever they want to),’ Rahul Gandhi told reporters.
Rahul Gandhi has said that he is not intimidated by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. “Kar le jo karna hai (let them do whatever they want to)," he told reporters on August 4.
Rahul Gandhi has said that he is not intimidated by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. “Kar le jo karna hai (let them do whatever they want to)," he told reporters on August 4.
Gandhi was speaking about the ED action in the National Herald issue. According to him, it was an attempt to intimidate him. “They think they can shush me up by pressuring me a bit," Gandhi said while referring to the Central government. “We’ll keep resisting what Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah have been doing in this country."
Gandhi was speaking about the ED action in the National Herald issue. According to him, it was an attempt to intimidate him. “They think they can shush me up by pressuring me a bit," Gandhi said while referring to the Central government. “We’ll keep resisting what Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah have been doing in this country."
He has claimed that, because Congress is not afraid of Narendra Modi, it won't be intimidated. Whatever Modi or Shah does, Congress will carry out its duties in order to safeguard the country, democracy, and contribute to the maintenance of peace, he said.
He has claimed that, because Congress is not afraid of Narendra Modi, it won't be intimidated. Whatever Modi or Shah does, Congress will carry out its duties in order to safeguard the country, democracy, and contribute to the maintenance of peace, he said.
On August 4, there was uproar in the Rajya Sabha on the abuse of the Central Investigation Agencies, with both the opposition and treasury benches levelling accusations against one another. When Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Central government of abusing Central agencies in the Rajya Sabha, it sparked a flurry of accusations between members of the Treasury and the Opposition.
On August 4, there was uproar in the Rajya Sabha on the abuse of the Central Investigation Agencies, with both the opposition and treasury benches levelling accusations against one another. When Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Central government of abusing Central agencies in the Rajya Sabha, it sparked a flurry of accusations between members of the Treasury and the Opposition.
Also Read: On camera, Congress leader's hair being pulled during protest; Delhi Police responds
Also Read: On camera, Congress leader's hair being pulled during protest; Delhi Police responds
"Autonomous bodies ka misuse ho raha hai (there is misuse of autonomous bodies)...," Kharge pointed out the issue a few minutes after the Rajya Sabha assembled for the day.
"Autonomous bodies ka misuse ho raha hai (there is misuse of autonomous bodies)...," Kharge pointed out the issue a few minutes after the Rajya Sabha assembled for the day.
The senior Congress leader was alluding to ED's action of partially sealing the Young Indian Limited office housed in the National Herald building, as well as the deployment of Delhi Police officers outside the residence of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on August 3.
The senior Congress leader was alluding to ED's action of partially sealing the Young Indian Limited office housed in the National Herald building, as well as the deployment of Delhi Police officers outside the residence of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on August 3.
Police forces were deployed outside the Congress headquarters and the residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi after the Enforcement Directorate partially sealed the Young Indian Limited office. The Congress then slammed blocking of roads to party headquarters, alleging that this has become a norm rather than an exception.
Police forces were deployed outside the Congress headquarters and the residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi after the Enforcement Directorate partially sealed the Young Indian Limited office. The Congress then slammed blocking of roads to party headquarters, alleging that this has become a norm rather than an exception.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)