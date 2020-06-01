Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Agriculture, MSMEs in focus

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a Cabinet meeting in which some important decisions related to MSME sector and agriculture were taken. The meeting assumes significance as it coincides with the completion of the first year of Modi 2.0 government and the beginning of 'Unlock 1.0' or 'Lockdown 5.0'. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was also held today at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Singh Tomar will soon brief the media on Cabinet decisions.

Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates:

-MSME promoters will be given debt by banks which will then be infused as equity

-Cabinet has approved ₹20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs, will benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs: Javadekar

-Poor people are the topmost priority of the govt: Minister

-Govt is implementing its decision to increase MSP

-MSME definition has been changed once again

-Many decisions regarding MSME sector and agricultural sector have been taken today: Javadekar

-Press briefing begins.

-PM Modi had yesterday assured farmers that all help will be provided to them to deal with the locust menace.

-The cabinet meeting comes on the day of the beginning of a phased exit from lockdown as part of 'Unlock 1.0'.

