Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Agriculture, MSMEs in focus

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a Cabinet meeting in which some important decisions related to MSME sector and agriculture were taken. The meeting assumes significance as it coincides with the completion of the first year of Modi 2.0 government and the beginning of 'Unlock 1.0' or 'Lockdown 5.0'. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was also held today at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.