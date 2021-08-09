UNSC debate: PM Modi calls for removal of barriers on sea trade

“Violation of international law, even the threat of the use of force affects peace and security," Chinh said. “Vietnam is determined to work with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and China to …negotiate an effective Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea," he added. China claims most of the South China Sea but Vietnam and other countries in the region also claim the waters, seen as one of the world’s busiest trade corridors.

