Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his visits to Portugal and France in May given a surge in cases of covid-19 infections in the country, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Modi was to travel to Portugal for the India-European Union (EU) leaders’ summit on 8 May and a bilateral visit to France thereafter.

"In view of the covid-19 situation, it has been decided, in consultation with the EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the India-EU Leaders’ Meeting in a virtual format on 8 May 2021," an Indian foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.

“The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting in the EU+27 format, the first time that such a meeting is being held, reflects the shared ambition of both sides to further deepen the Strategic Partnership," it said.

The 8 May summit is expected to see some announcements on the India-EU trade and investments front where the two sides have been negotiating a bilateral trade and investment pact.

With the number of Covid-19 infections shooting up in the country, India and the UK on Monday called off a visit by UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is now uncertain whether that summit will happen virtually on 26 April or it will be postponed. “The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship," said a carefully worded Indian foreign ministry statement issued on Monday. "Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-UK partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year," the statement on Monday said.

