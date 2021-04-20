Narendra Modi cancels visits to Portugal, France

With the number of Covid-19 infections shooting up in the country, India and the UK on Monday called off a visit by UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is now uncertain whether that summit will happen virtually on 26 April or it will be postponed. “The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship," said a carefully worded Indian foreign ministry statement issued on Monday. "Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-UK partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year," the statement on Monday said.