Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre won’t be able to take any action against Gautam Adani and his conglomerate Adani Group as the government has no clue what shell companies are.

“How can government take action againt Adani? Finance Ministry does not know definition of shell firm! Written answer in RS says no clue hence no action (sic)," tweeted Mahua Moitra while sharing a reply by the Finance Ministry.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey, says he 'clearly loves collecting MBAs'

“It is submitted that an offshore shell company is not defined in the Acts administered by the Ministry of Finance. Data/details regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is not available," replied the Finance Ministry in Rajya Sabha when Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas asked FM Nirmala Sitharaman the following questions:

"Will the Minister of Finance be pleased to state:

(a) the details of offshore shell companies whose Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) are held by Indian citizens;

(b) the details of actions so far taken by Government to collect the details of UBO of Indian citizens in offshore companies incorporated in tax haven countries;

(c) the status of actions taken against those Indian citizens whose names were revealed through Panama Paper, Pandora Paper, Paradise Paper and such other leaks;

(d) the details of foreign Governments who have offered the Union Government to share the offshore dealings of Indian citizens; and

(e) the details thereof and the actions taken thereon?"

The reply came from BJP MP Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

How can government take action againt Adani? Finance Ministry does not know definition of shell firm! Written answer in RS says no clue hence no action.@FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @SEBI_India @JohnBrittas pic.twitter.com/19t8oBJHEf — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 27, 2023

Mahua Moitra is one of national spokespersons for TMC. The list includes senior leaders like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, Derek O'Brien and Saket Gokhale as well. Among the state spokespersons are ministers Birbaha Hansda, Manas Bhuniya and Partha Bhowmik.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra is willing to go to jail for this tweet: Here’s what she wrote

On March 27, a group of opposition MPS, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk wearing black clothes. The protest was against the government regarding the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The demonstrators gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government while carrying out the march.

(With agency inputs)