Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  ‘Narendra Modi govt can’t take action against Adani because…’ here’s Mahua Moitra’s rationale

‘Narendra Modi govt can’t take action against Adani because…’ here’s Mahua Moitra’s rationale

3 min read . 12:58 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra at the Parliament complex during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_08_2023_000335A)

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has shared a document while giving out the reasons why the Narendra Modi government cannot take any actions against Adani.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre won’t be able to take any action against Gautam Adani and his conglomerate Adani Group as the government has no clue what shell companies are.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre won’t be able to take any action against Gautam Adani and his conglomerate Adani Group as the government has no clue what shell companies are.

“How can government take action againt Adani? Finance Ministry does not know definition of shell firm! Written answer in RS says no clue hence no action (sic)," tweeted Mahua Moitra while sharing a reply by the Finance Ministry.

“How can government take action againt Adani? Finance Ministry does not know definition of shell firm! Written answer in RS says no clue hence no action (sic)," tweeted Mahua Moitra while sharing a reply by the Finance Ministry.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey, says he 'clearly loves collecting MBAs'

Also Read: Mahua Moitra slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey, says he 'clearly loves collecting MBAs'

“It is submitted that an offshore shell company is not defined in the Acts administered by the Ministry of Finance. Data/details regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is not available," replied the Finance Ministry in Rajya Sabha when Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas asked FM Nirmala Sitharaman the following questions:

“It is submitted that an offshore shell company is not defined in the Acts administered by the Ministry of Finance. Data/details regarding offshore shell companies owned by Indian citizens is not available," replied the Finance Ministry in Rajya Sabha when Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas asked FM Nirmala Sitharaman the following questions:

"Will the Minister of Finance be pleased to state:

"Will the Minister of Finance be pleased to state:

(a) the details of offshore shell companies whose Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) are held by Indian citizens;

(a) the details of offshore shell companies whose Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) are held by Indian citizens;

(b) the details of actions so far taken by Government to collect the details of UBO of Indian citizens in offshore companies incorporated in tax haven countries;

(b) the details of actions so far taken by Government to collect the details of UBO of Indian citizens in offshore companies incorporated in tax haven countries;

(c) the status of actions taken against those Indian citizens whose names were revealed through Panama Paper, Pandora Paper, Paradise Paper and such other leaks;

(c) the status of actions taken against those Indian citizens whose names were revealed through Panama Paper, Pandora Paper, Paradise Paper and such other leaks;

(d) the details of foreign Governments who have offered the Union Government to share the offshore dealings of Indian citizens; and

(d) the details of foreign Governments who have offered the Union Government to share the offshore dealings of Indian citizens; and

(e) the details thereof and the actions taken thereon?"

(e) the details thereof and the actions taken thereon?"

The reply came from BJP MP Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

The reply came from BJP MP Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

Mahua Moitra is one of national spokespersons for TMC. The list includes senior leaders like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, Derek O'Brien and Saket Gokhale as well. Among the state spokespersons are ministers Birbaha Hansda, Manas Bhuniya and Partha Bhowmik.

Mahua Moitra is one of national spokespersons for TMC. The list includes senior leaders like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, Derek O'Brien and Saket Gokhale as well. Among the state spokespersons are ministers Birbaha Hansda, Manas Bhuniya and Partha Bhowmik.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra is willing to go to jail for this tweet: Here’s what she wrote

Also Read: Mahua Moitra is willing to go to jail for this tweet: Here’s what she wrote

On March 27, a group of opposition MPS, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk wearing black clothes. The protest was against the government regarding the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The demonstrators gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government while carrying out the march.

On March 27, a group of opposition MPS, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk wearing black clothes. The protest was against the government regarding the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The demonstrators gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government while carrying out the march.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP