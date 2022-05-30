Many major reforms for Ease of Doing Business are in the works, according to the Narendra Modi government, including the direct listing of Indian public businesses' securities in permitted foreign jurisdictions. The administration has also announced a one-year suspension of new insolvency proceedings, as well as a decision to exempt COVID-19-related debt from the definition of "default" under the IBC. When asked if doing business has gotten simpler in the last three years, 52 percent replied yes and 32 percent said no. Seventeen percent of those polled were undecided. There were 12,040 replies to this question in the poll.