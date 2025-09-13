Narendra Modi in Manipur today, first visit since 2023 ethnic violence: Full itinerary and agenda of the PM here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters worth ₹101 crore and ₹538 crore civil secretariat, among 17 projects with a total value of ₹1,200 crore to be unveiled during his visit to the strife-torn state today, 13 September.

A government statement said Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones for 14 projects worth ₹7,300 crore in Churachandpur.

This will be Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.

Governor's rule since February For over two years now, Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000 people.

The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, have since spread to almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and imposition of Governor's rule.

As per the schedule, Narendra Modi will arrive in Churachandpur from Mizoram's Aizwal on Saturday and then proceed to Imphal. Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various projects worth over ₹1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function.

"Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of ₹101 crore, and the civil secretariat constructed at a cost of ₹ 538 crore at Mantripukhri," the statement said.

Seventeen projects will be inaugurated, including Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata,the development of the western front of Imphal River phase-II, and Mall Road phase-II in Imphal.

Violence in Churachandpur Churachandpur and Imphal are the two worst-hit areas during ethnic clashes in Manipur. On Thursday, Churachandpur witnessed fresh clashes. Unidentified miscreants reportedly vandalised and removed decorations prepared for PM Modi’s event.

The opposition has targeted PM Modi, saying that he is visiting after two years and did not go to the place when it was burning every other day for months. Rahul Gandhi said the visit was welcomed but added that at present, the issue of ‘vote theft’ across states was more important.

“So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit, instead of providing a force for peace and harmony, is actually going to be a farce,” Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X on Friday.

Ima (mothers) markets at four locations, development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district, infrastructure development of five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts, and a four-lane bridge over Irang river on Imphal-Jiribam NH-38 in Noney are among the projects to be inaugurated, according to the statement.

Institutional building with staff quarters at Saikot CHC in Churachandpur district will also be unveiled, it said.

The PM will inaugurate these infrastructure projects totalling ₹1,200 crore from Meitei-majority Imphal.

Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects worth ₹7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where Kukis are in the majority.

The statement said the foundation stones will be laid for the Manipur urban roads, drainage, and asset management improvement initiative worth ₹ 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development(MIND) project worth ₹ 550 crore, with infrastructure set up at Imphal for skilling and employment generation across the state.

Infrastructure Development Projects According to it, ₹142 crore has been earmarked for working-women hostels at nine locations and ₹ 105 crore for super speciality and health care in remote and hill districts.

Modi will also lay foundation stones for infrastructure development in and around Polo Ground worth ₹ 30 crore, and the strengthening of 120 schools at a cost of ₹ 134 crore in all 16 districts.

Various projects pertaining to rural connectivity, education and tourism in parts of Manipur with a total value of ₹102 crore are also included on the list of initiatives for which the foundation stones will be laid.

Construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium worth ₹36 crore at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, and upgradation of NH 102 A in Tengnoupal sections worth ₹ 502 crore, are also on the list.

Internally displaced persons BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra said here on Friday that Modi will not only launch all these projects but also interact with internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP state headquarters, Patra said, "Modi will interact with IDPs, children, women and elderly people. He will then go to the Peace Ground where he will unveil various development projects, besides addressing the gathering."

"Thereafter, the PM would reach Imphal around 2 pm and go to Kangla. The first thing he will do there is interact with the IDPs. Following that, he will inaugurate various projects and address a public rally," Patra added.