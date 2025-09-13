Modi in Mizoram: PM arrives in Aizawl, inaugurates projects worth over ₹9,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurate a series of development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl. Among these initiatives, he formally opened the Bairabi–Sairang New Rail Line, valued at over ₹8,070 crore, which will, for the first time, connect the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network.

PM also laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

The Rail line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions. Additionally, it also includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges.

What PM Modi said: Addressing the gathering in Aizwal, PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI, “From today, Aizawl will be on India's railway map. A few years ago, I had the opportunity of laying the foundation stone for the Aizawl railway line and today, we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation. Overcoming many challenges, including difficult terrain, this Bairabi-Sairang railway line has become a reality. The skills of our engineers and the spirit of our workers made this possible. Our hearts have always been directly connected to each other. For the first time, Sairang in Mizoram will be connected directly with Delhi by the Rajdhani Express.”

"This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transformation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of the people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation. People will be able to access more options for education and healthcare. This will also create employment opportunities in tourism, transport and hospitality sectors..." PM Modi added.

PM Modi also stated that Northeast has been long neglected due to vote bank politics. He said, "For a long time, some political parties in our country have practised vote bank politics. Their focus was always on places that had more votes and seats. The entire Northeast, including states like Mizoram, suffered greatly because of this attitude. But our approach is very different. Those who were earlier neglected are at the forefront now. Those who were once marginalised are the mainstream now..."

He added, “For the past 11 years, we have been working for the development of the Northeast. This region is becoming the growth engine of India. Over the years, many states of the Northeast have been put on the rail map of India. For the first time, rural roads and highways, mobile connectivity and internet connections, electricity, tap water and LPG connections, the Government of India has worked hard to strengthen all kinds of connectivity..”

"Mizoram will also benefit from the UDAN scheme for air travel. Soon, helicopter service will begin here. This will improve access to remote areas of Mizoram. Mizoram has a major role in both, our Act East policy and the Emerging Northeast Economic Corridor. With the Kaladan multimodal transit transport project and Sairang-Hmawngbuchhuah railway line, Mizoram will also get connected to the Bay of Bengal through Southeast Asia. Due to this, trade and tourism will be boosted across Northeast India and Southeast Asia..."

Further, the Prime Minister said that Mizoram is playing an important role in India's development journey. "This is a historic day for the nation, particularly for the people of Mizoram," he said.

