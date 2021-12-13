Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM takes holy dip in River Ganga

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: PM takes holy dip in River Ganga

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people in his parliamentary constituency, in Varanasi
1 min read . 12:51 PM IST Livemint

Kashi Vishwanath Dham Inauguration Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Varanasi for his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, during which he will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham. At the airport, PM Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Top highlights from Modi's Varanasi visit: 

-PM Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the River Ganga in Varanasi. Adorning a saffron-coloured attire, PM Modi offered flowers to the holy river and chanted mantras on a rosary. He also took water from the Ganga for the 'jalaabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

-A stone-made sculpture of Bharat Mata against the symbolic backdrop of India, and statues of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar and saint Adi Shankaracharya have been installed in the sprawling campus of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has been bedecked with flowers for its inauguration.

-PM Modi on Monday took a cruise boat from Varanasi's Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple.

-Modi will also take part in a 'cruise baithak' later and enjoy watching fireworks and festivities to be hosted at ghats of the ancient city.

-Modi will be heading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple next to offer prayers at around 1 pm and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.

-Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

-PM Modi also performed aarti at the temple. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

