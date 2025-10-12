Modi invited by Donald Trump, Sisi to Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, says report — will the PM attend?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invite to attend the Gaza “peace summit” set to be held in Egypt on October 13, the Indian Express reported. The PM or his office have not confirmed his attendance yet.

As per the report, PM Modi has received an invite from US President Donald Trump and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to attend the event.

People having knowledge about the matter have told the newspaper that PM Modi got the last minute invite to attend the Gaza peace summit on Saturday.

Neither PM Modi nor the PMO has confirmed anything regarding the invite or his attendance. Livemint could not independently verify the report. This article will be updated if there is an official confirmation.

The so-called peace summit is being organised in Egypt to end the war between Israel and Hamas at the Gaza Strip.

What is the Gaza Peace summit? An international peace summit will be held in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

"The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability. This summit comes in light of US President Trump's vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.