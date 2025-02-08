American podcaster Lex Fridman has shown his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him one of the "most fascinating human beings" he has ever studied. Fridman had recently announced his plans to come to India and do a podcast with the PM Narendra Modi in late February.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Fridman wrote, "Narendra Modi is one of the most fascinating human beings I have ever studied.I can't wait to talk to him on podcast for several hours in a few weeks."

Fridman went on to state that he was interesting in exploring the human side of PM Modi having been inspired by the 9 days+ fast he does during Navaratris.

“On top of the complex, deep history of India, and his role in it, just the human side of Modi is really interesting. For example, he has often done multi-day fasts (9+ days 🤯) for spiritual reasons. I fast often as well. So I'll do a 48-72 hour fast once I arrive to India before talking to him. ” Fridman added.

Replying to Fridman's post, Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote, “He's awesome!”. Notably, Srinivas had recently PM Modi to dicuss about the AI adoption in India and around the globe. After the conversation with PM Modi, Srinvas has been left impressed by PM Modi's reach on the topic and his vision for the future.

Meanwhile, PM Modi made his podcast debut in a conversation with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and will now be featured on Fridman's popular show, which has previously hosted the likes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vivek Ramaswamy, US President Donald Trump, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Billionaire Elon Musk, among other top figures.

Who is Lex Fridman? Lex Fridman is the well-known host of the Lex Fridman Podcast since 2018. He has a PhD as a Doctor in Philosophy and Computer Science from Drexel University, Philadelphia, United States.

Fridman worked with Google as a Researcher in Mountain View, California, where he focused on active authentication via machine learning research.

In 2015, after a one-year run at Google, Fridman joined the world-famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and started researching human-centred AI, focusing on autonomous vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Fridman has collaborated with well-known companies and institutions working on cutting-edge AI technologies, including Tesla, where he contributed to developing autonomous driving systems.