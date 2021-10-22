Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday, his office tweeted Friday morning. PM Modi's address to nation comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.

PM Modi's address to nation: Highlights

-We should insist on buying every little thing, which is Made in India, which an Indian sweats hard to make. And this will be possible only with the efforts of everyone: PM Modi.

-Wherever we see there is only optimism now....earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India': PM Modi.

-With record investment in startups, unicorns are being made: PM Modi.

-Not only record investment is coming in Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth: PM Modi.

-Experts and many agencies from home and abroad are very positive about India's economy: PM Modi.

-It is a matter of pride for all of us that the entire vaccination program of India has been Science Born, Science Driven and Science Based: PM Modi.

-India's entire vaccination program is born in the womb of science, has grown on scientific grounds and has reached all four directions through scientific methods: PM Modi.

-There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here: PM Modi.

-We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally: PM Modi.

-100 crore vaccinations is not a just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country: PM Narendra Modi.

-On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat: PM Modi.

-I want to start today's message with a quote from the Veda: PM Modi.

