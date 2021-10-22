PM Modi's address to nation today. Key highlights here

PM Modi's address to nation today. Key highlights here1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
PM Modi's address to nation comes a day after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday, his office tweeted Friday morning. PM Modi's address to nation comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.
PM Modi's address to nation: Highlights
-We should insist on buying every little thing, which is Made in India, which an Indian sweats hard to make. And this will be possible only with the efforts of everyone: PM Modi.
-Wherever we see there is only optimism now....earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India': PM Modi.
-With record investment in startups, unicorns are being made: PM Modi.
-Not only record investment is coming in Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth: PM Modi.
-Experts and many agencies from home and abroad are very positive about India's economy: PM Modi.
-It is a matter of pride for all of us that the entire vaccination program of India has been Science Born, Science Driven and Science Based: PM Modi.
-India's entire vaccination program is born in the womb of science, has grown on scientific grounds and has reached all four directions through scientific methods: PM Modi.
-There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here: PM Modi.
-We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally: PM Modi.
-100 crore vaccinations is not a just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country: PM Narendra Modi.
-On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat: PM Modi.
-I want to start today's message with a quote from the Veda: PM Modi.
