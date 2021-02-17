OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's covid solutions an inspiration for world, says PM Modi

2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 01:31 PM IST Staff Writer

Think how you can create world class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence: PM Modi to startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF).

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

PM Modi At Nasscom: Highlights

• There were reasons that IT industry couldn't get benefits from large domestic market of India. Due to, this digital divide kept widening in India. In a manner of speaking it was 'Diya tale andhera'. Policies of our govt reflect how we changed this approach in past few years: PM.

• Think how you can create institutions that will outlast this century: PM

• Think how you can create world class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence: PM

• In a short period of time, we have shifted from being cash economy to less cash economy: PM.

• Technological interventions helping us deliver on promise of minimum government, maximum governance: PM Modi.

• At a time when every sector was affected due to Corona, you achieved a 2% growth. It's commendable if India's IT industry adds 4 bn dollars to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast: PM at NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum.

• There was a time when we were dependent on other nations even for the smallpox vaccine. Now we are providing made in India Corona vaccines to several countries. The solutions India gave during Corona, are an inspiration to the entire world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

• It's a time when world is looking at India with greater hope & expectations than before. However tough may be the challenge, we should not think of ourselves as weak or move away fearing challenges. During COVID, our science & technology not only proved itself but also evolved:PM.

