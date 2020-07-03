Narendra Modi LIVE: 'Age of expansionism is over', PM takes a dig at China

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am.

PM Modi in Ladakh: Here's what he said

Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back: PM Modi in Ladakh.

Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury, says PM.

Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity: PM in Ladakh.

We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra': PM Modi in Ladakh.

The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country: PM Modi in Ladakh.

India is proud of courage of our armed forces, says PM Modi.

Indian Army's bravery is unparalleled, says PM Modi.

I once again pay my tributes to the brave soiders martyred in GalwanValley: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh.

Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today, says PM Modi.

The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solidiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh.

Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace, says PM Modi.

