PM Narendra Modi says New Education Policy will shape the future of this century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’. The conclave will discuss several new initiatives introduced under the recently launched National Education Policy.
National Education Policy: Here's what PM Modi said
- A lot of work has been done to develop dignity of labour in National Education Policy: PM Modi
- Our education system focused on 'What to think' so far. New policy emphasises on 'How to think'. There's no dearth of info & content in the time in which we're today. The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry based, discovery based & analysis based ways to help children learn: PM.
- Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction: PM.
- National Education Policy is set to lay foundation of new India of 21st century, says PM Narendra Modi on NEP.
- So far, education system focussed on what to think, now how to think is being emphasised in new education policy, says PM Modi.
- In the recent years, there have not been major changes in education and thus the values of curiosity and imagination were not given the thrust. Instead, we moved towards a herd community. The mapping of interest, ability, and demand was needed.
- We need to develop critical thinking and innovative thinking abilities in our youths. It will be possible if we have purpose, philosophy, and passion of education, says PM.
- "Every country equates education to its national interest and moves forward. The goal is that the education system should keep the present and future generation future-ready. NEP's basis in India is similar. NEP's goal is to enable the youth of the country for future challenges," he added.
- "NEP was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions," the Prime Minister said.
