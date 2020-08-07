PM Narendra Modi says New Education Policy will shape the future of this century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’. The conclave will discuss several new initiatives introduced under the recently launched National Education Policy.

National Education Policy: Here's what PM Modi said

A lot of work has been done to develop dignity of labour in National Education Policy: PM Modi

Our education system focused on 'What to think' so far. New policy emphasises on 'How to think'. There's no dearth of info & content in the time in which we're today. The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry based, discovery based & analysis based ways to help children learn: PM.

Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction: PM.

National Education Policy is set to lay foundation of new India of 21st century, says PM Narendra Modi on NEP.

So far, education system focussed on what to think, now how to think is being emphasised in new education policy, says PM Modi.

In the recent years, there have not been major changes in education and thus the values of curiosity and imagination were not given the thrust. Instead, we moved towards a herd community. The mapping of interest, ability, and demand was needed.

We need to develop critical thinking and innovative thinking abilities in our youths. It will be possible if we have purpose, philosophy, and passion of education, says PM.

"Every country equates education to its national interest and moves forward. The goal is that the education system should keep the present and future generation future-ready. NEP's basis in India is similar. NEP's goal is to enable the youth of the country for future challenges," he added.

"NEP was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions," the Prime Minister said.