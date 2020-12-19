Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on Saturday via video conferencing.

PM Modi also presented the 'ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award' to Ratan Tata, who received the award on behalf of the TATA Group.

PM Modi: Highlights from the event

﻿ Investment in R&D must be increased; private sector needs to scale up investment: PM Modi

Investment in R&D must be increased; private sector needs to scale up investment: PM Modi The world has confidence in the Indian economy. During the coronavirus pandemic when the world is distraught over channelling investments, we have received a record amount of FDI. We have to increase our domestic investments in order to sustain this confidence: PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi says with new reforms, ease in labour laws compliance, reduced red tape, competitive tax rates and innovations, the past's rhetoric of "Why India?" has turned to "Why not India?"

India's youth making a name in startups: PM Modi.

India played pharmacy of the world during Covid-19: Modi.

From farmers to pharma, India has helped world: PM Modi.

India received record FDI amidst pandemic: PM Modi.

In coming years, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, all of you should exert all possible force which can be mustered. World is heading towards another Industrial Revolution. So from today we must plan & act on achieving our nation-building targets: PM Modi, at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020.

Manufacturing is our main focus: PM Modi.

Global narrative has shifted from 'why India?' to 'why not India?': PM Modi.

Our challenge is not just to become self-reliant but also how soon we can achieve this goal is also equally important: PM Modi delivers the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020.

In all the years that I have been in business, I have valued what our PM has been wanting to do. He has led the country through the pandemic for which we should be obliged: Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts', at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020.

PM Modi presents ASSOCHAM Centenary Award to Ratan Tata.

We at ASSOCHAM are already seeing a strong V-shaped recovery and visualize a 10 per cent positive GDP by end 2021, says Niranjan Hiranandani, head of Hiranandani Group, at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week.

ASSOCHAM was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves over 4.5 lakh members across India.

