Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The President makes a special address on a statement of government policy that has to be approved by the Cabinet. Discussion on the matters referred to in the President's Address takes place on a motion of thanks moved by a member and seconded by another member. The Prime Minister is replying to this motion in the Rajya Sabha today.

MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised: PM.

We mustn't forget what happened with Punjab. It suffered the most during partition. It cried the most during 1984 riots. They became victims of most painful incidents. Innocents were killed in J&K. Business of weapons was carried out in northeast. All this affected the nation: PM.

Manmohan ji is here, I'd read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. "There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return...": PM.

"...It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market.": PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

NDA's other schemes also help farmers. For example- the PMGSY. When the road connectivity improves, it enables the produce of the farmers to reach distant places. There are efforts like Kisan Rail too. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of the small farmers: PM Modi.

Since 2014 we have initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for small farmers: PM.

Small farmers at the centre of all our policies, schemes, says PM.

Farm loan waivers do not benefit small farmers, says PM.

We've forgotten the ideals of Netaji. We've started cursing ourselves. I sometimes get surprised, world gives us a term & we start following it: PM Modi.

India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Our democracy is not a western institution. It's a human institution. India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism: PM Modi.

India is not merely the world's largest democracy. India is the 'Mother of Democracy' and this is our ethos. Our nation's temperament is democratic: PM.

India's nationalism not narrow, greedy or aggressive: PM Modi.

I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

The COVID-19 period has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism: PM.

India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, small pox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we are now here- when our nation is making vaccines for the world. This increases our self-confidence: PM

India is truly a land of opportunities. Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation which is young, full of enthusiasm & a nation that is making efforts to realise the dreams, with a resolve, will never let these opportunities simply pass by: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet: PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Rajya Sabha.

Whole world is looking at India with hope and expectations: PM Modi.

It would have been good if all stayed in House to listen to President's address: PM Modi.

In Rajya Sabha, over 50 MPs expressed their views for over 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable views. So, I express my gratitude to all the MPs: PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in Rajya Sabha.

I express my gratitude to President, says PM.

