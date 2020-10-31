Prime Minister Narendra witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country is establishing new dimensions of unity as Jammu and Kashmir has moved on a new path of development. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Highlights from PM Modi's speech

The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation: PM Modi.

﻿Nobody had imagined last year that COVID-19 pandemic would strike, but the country fought with collective strength and will, which is unprecedented in history: PM Narendra Modi.

When other countries of the world are struggling against the pandemic, India has fought it bravely and is coming out of it: PM Modi.

India, world facing challenge from those who support terrorism openly: PM Modi.

﻿The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident, says PM Modi in Gujarat.

"Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is the restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity," said Prime Minister.

"A seaplane service from Sardar Sarovar to Sabarmati riverfront will be started today. This will help boost tourism in this area," said PM Modi.

"Sardar Patel gave the present form to India by making the diversity of the country, power of free India by uniting the hundreds of princely states of the country. In 2014, we all started celebrating his birthday as a festival of the unity of India," he added.

"Today, once again, this country is repeating its pledge for the progress of the country under Sardar Patel's guidance," he added.