NEP 2020's goal is to remove marksheet pressure, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under the National Education Policy 2020 through video conferencing.

The Ministry of Education was organising this two-day conclave on September 10 and 11 as a part of the 'Shiksha Parv'.Earlier PM Modi also delivered the inaugural address at the conclave on 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education' under NEP-2020 on August 7.

Here is what PM Narendra Modi said:

﻿The new curriculum framework developed under National Education Policy will reduce the school syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience for school students. By 2022, our students will have the new curriculum, says PM Modi

Marksheet became 'pressure sheet' for students and 'prestige sheet' for families, NEP's goal is to remove this pressure: PM.

Teachers should develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication abilities amongst themselves. In 21st century students should inhibit these qualities, says PM Modi.

During the conclave, PM Modi said that to take the journey of ‘learn-to- read’ to ‘read-to-learn’, we are taking steps to strengthen the foundation literacy. We aim to achieve that a class 3 student should read 30-40 words a minute.

Do not limit class rooms to the walls: PM Narendra Modi.

Pre-school is the first outside experience for the children. We need teachers right from the pre-school level who focus on fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NEP 2020 lays down the important to develop scientific and mathematical thinking among children, says Modi

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years. Still, the work is not complete. It’s just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

