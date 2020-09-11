NEP 2020's goal is to remove marksheet pressure, says PM Modi

NEP 2020's goal is to remove marksheet pressure, says PM Modi1 min read . 12:26 PM IST
The Ministry of Education was organising this two-day conclave on September 10 and 11 as a part of the 'Shiksha Parv'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under the National Education Policy 2020 through video conferencing.
The Ministry of Education was organising this two-day conclave on September 10 and 11 as a part of the 'Shiksha Parv'.Earlier PM Modi also delivered the inaugural address at the conclave on 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education' under NEP-2020 on August 7.
Here is what PM Narendra Modi said:
The new curriculum framework developed under National Education Policy will reduce the school syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience for school students. By 2022, our students will have the new curriculum, says PM Modi
