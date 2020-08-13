Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the role of tax compliance in nation-building and said the government is following a policy-driven governance model.

"The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric, and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results," he said while speaking at the launch of a platform for "Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest".

The virtual launch was attended by various industrialists including, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Uday Kotak.

Narendra Modi: Here's what PM said

Taxpayer charter comes with responsibilities for taxpayers too. The taxpayer must pay tax because that is how the system works. - PM Modi

India among nations with lowest corporate tax, says PM Narendra Modi

Faceless assessment will be decided randomly by a computer and will be changed from time to time. This will ensure that the income tax administration and the income tax payers cannot communicate to each other, bringing any changes of pressuring to zero, says PM.

How has India embraced this change? There are four main reasons for it.

Policy driven governance.

Trust on the commoner's honesty.

Reducing human interface with increased technology usage

Rewarding efficiency, integrity and sensitivity in our bureaucracy, says Modi.

In the few years, over 1,500 laws have been repealed. India was on 134th rank on Ease of Doing Business a few years ago; today, we stand at 63. Several reforms are behind this rise in India's Ease of Doing Business: PM

Taxpayers charter is also a big step in the country's development journey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Our effort is that our tax system should be seamless, painless, faceless: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Honest taxpayers play important role in national development, says PM Modi.

Recent structural reforms have reached a new destination today, says PM Modi.

This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment & taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the last six years, banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded has been our focus. Today, it is the start of a new journey - Honoring The Honest. The honest taxpayer plays a massive role in the growth of the nation: PM Modi.

Record FDI during Covid crisis shows the trust India has been endowed upon, says PM Modi.

The initiatives that start today reflect our vision towards 'minimum government, maximum governance'. Every rule, regulation and policy is being transferred from process and power-centric approach to people-centric and public friendly: PM.

Today is the landmark day in the history of the taxation administration, says FM Sitharaman.

PM's vision is to empower the taxpayer, to provide a transparent system & to honour honest taxpayers. To realise this vision, CBDT has given a framework & put in place this system: Finance Minister Sitharaman.

The launch will bring certainty of information, says FM Sitharaman.

Income Department officials deserve our respect, says FM Sitharaman.

