Modi meets Xi: What PM said about India-China border dispute - ‘based on mutual respect and sensitivity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on 31 August at a hotel in Tianjin, China, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

PM Modi's meeting with Xi in China also assumes significance as it is the prime minister's first trip to China since April-May 2020, when India and China became embroiled in a military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Before Sunday's meeting, Xi and Modi met last year at Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, which ended a four-year deadlock or freeze in bilateral ties over military tensions in Eastern Ladakh.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, northern India, in June 2020. In the aftermath of the clashes, New Delhi heightened scrutiny of investments from China, banned popular Chinese mobile apps and severed direct passenger air routes.

India shares a 3488-kilometre border with China that runs along the States of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his opening remarks, Narendra Modi said that relations with China have moved in 'a meaningful direction,' adding that ‘there is a peaceful environment at the borders after disengagement.’

'Based on mutual trust' Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping that India is committed to advancing its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister said that the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China. He noted that there is peace and stability along the border following last year's disengagement process, adding that direct flights between the two countries are being resumed.

The prime minister also made a mention of the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. There was consent between our Special Representatives on border management, he said.

India and China have a framework called the Special Representatives on the boundary question to address issues related to the border. "We are committed to moving forward our cooperation based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity," Modi said.

The prime minister also congratulated Xi on China's successful presidency of the SCO – a regional political, economic and security group founded by China.

India-China Reapprochement Narendra Modi landed in China on Saturday for a two-day visit after a seven-year gap. Ahead of Modi's visit, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi flew to New Delhi earlier this month, August, as the two sides announced their rapprochement. Both governments pledged to restart border talks, and resume issuing visas and direct flights.

Wang's visit coincided with US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India for its purchase of Russian oil, but Delhi's process of rebuilding ties with China had been in the works for months.

China and India have increased official visits this yearand discussed easing some restrictions on trade and the movement of people across the border.