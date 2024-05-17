'Country will go bankrupt if…' 10 things Narendra Modi said at Mumbai rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Maha Vikas Aghadi while addressing a rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The PM exuded confidence that the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would break all previous records.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its promises in the election manifesto. If you go by the announcements made in the manifesto of the grand old party, the country will go bankrupt, he said.