'Country will go bankrupt if…' 10 things Narendra Modi said at Mumbai rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Maha Vikas Aghadi while addressing a rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The PM exuded confidence that the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would break all previous records.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its promises in the election manifesto. If you go by the announcements made in the manifesto of the grand old party, the country will go bankrupt, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi made the remark while addressing a Lok Sabha election campaign rally for the NDA candidates at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar.

Invoking the late Bal Thackeray in his speech, PM Modi termed Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena ‘nakli sena’ and accused them of betraying the Shiv Sena founder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For power, they went with those who partied after the Mumbai attack. They are sitting in the lap of Congress who insulted Veer Savarkar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has betrayed the country. They are giving clean chit to Kasab who painted the city with blood. The MVA is speaking the language of Pakistan on surgical strike. What can be more insult for the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the PM said.

The prime minister also exuded confidence that the results of these elections will break all previous records and India will emerge as a huge power on June 4.

Here's what Modi said on various topics: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Mumbai Mumbai city doesn't just see dreams, it lives them. In this dream city, I have come here with a dream of 2047. Mumbai is going to play a huge role in making India ‘Viksit Bharat’.

On Economy When the country got freedom, we were the sixth largest economy. In 2014, when we were handed over the power, India stood 11th in economy. However, in the last 10 years, since you gave the responsibility to this 'sevak', the country has become the fifth largest economy. Record investment is coming to Mumbai. In a few years, we will become the third largest economy. I am going to give you ‘Vikasit Bharat’. Therefore, 24x7, Modi is working on the 2024 mantra.

On Ram temple Some people say that what Modi says is impossible. These are the same people who thought that the Ram Temple was impossible. The world will have to accept that the people of India were so strong with their thoughts that they kept struggling for 500 years, for one dream. As a result, Ram Lalla is Virajman in a grand temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Article 370 Those who are nurturing the dream of reviving Article 370 should listen carefully – no power in the world can bring back Article 370.

On Poverty For 60 years, the Congress claimed to eradicate poverty in the country. If you listen to their speeches, they used to talk only about poverty. However, in the last 10 years, we have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. The thing that seemed impossible became possible. This feat was made possible not because of Modi, but because of your vote.

On Congress If the Congress had been dissolved after independence on the advice of Gandhiji, then today India would have been at least five decades ahead. The Congressisation of all the systems in India after independence has ruined five decades of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Maharashtra politics When these people 'stole' the mandate in Maharashtra, they hindered developmental work. Whether it was the work of Bullet train, Mumbai metro, dedicated fright corridor, JNPT container terminal work or any other project of Mumbai, they stalled every single developmental work. Modi has come to give back the rights of Mumbai. Today, the most modern infrastructure in the world is in Mumbai. Mumbai metro is expanding, the railway is modernising, an airport is being constructed at Navi Mumbai and the day is not far for Mumbai to get the first bullet train.

On employment The NDA alliance is creating new employment sectors. In the last 10 years, 1.25 lakh start-ups were created. Over 8,000 start-ups are only in Mumbai. India has become the second largest country in manufacturing mobiles. Once we used to import mobile phones, today we are exporting. From textile to technology, talent to tourism, space to sports, India will be a country of opportunities in the next five years. It will benefit the youth of Mumbai and professionals.

On ease of living Modi prioritises ease of living. Hut dwellers' dreams of a pakka house are also fulfilled. Our focus is on quality and cheaper healthcare. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Future plans Modi has a 10-year report card and also a 25-year roadmap. On the other hand, what do the INDI alliance have - as many people, so many opinions. As many parties, so many announcements and as many parties, as many prime ministers. If we look at the announcements made in the Congress manifesto, the country will go bankrupt. They have an eye on the gold of our temples and mangalsutras of women. They came up with the idea of a 50 per cent Inheritance Tax.

