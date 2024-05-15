Along with traffic diversions, a section of Mumbai metro will also remain shut from 6 pm onwards due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and road show at Ghatkopar.

The metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar metro stations in Mumbai will remain suspend from 6 pm on Wednesday due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the financial capital.

The services will remain suspended till the further notice.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted," said Mumbai Metro in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Ghatkopar area for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidates.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has also issued advisory regarding closed roads and diversions.

“Today from 2.00 PM to 10.00 PM. Traffic is likely to slow down on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Eastern Express Way and Western Express Way due to the road show scheduled," said Mumbai Traffic Police.

A post on official X handle of Traffic Police urged passengers planning to travel by air or long-distance train to plan their journey in advance and avoid inconvenience by following alternative route announced in order to reach their destination on time.

Use of drones banned Mumbai police have banned the use of drones, paragliders, balloons, kites and remote-controlled microlight aircraft in the city.

VVIPS to attend Several VIPs and officials are expected to participate in PM’s roadshow in Mumbai.

Voting date Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Kalyan constituencies will take place on May 20 in phase-5 of the election.

