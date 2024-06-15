Warning that Modi government may fall anytime, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the NDA government has been formed by mistake.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may fall anytime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“People have elected Modi's minority government, it may fall anytime," reported PTI quoting Kharge.

Kharge added that the NDA government has been formed by mistake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He (PM Modi) had himself said several times...'khichdi government'...if the majority is not there it may fall anytime. They won't take any decision. These are the things he himself said. The same thing I am repeating," said Kharge when he was asked to elaborate his remark.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kharge's remarks, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that the Congress chief is creating an environment of anarchy and disbelief by giving offensive statements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I condemn it," added Tyagi.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also reacted to Kharge's remark and stated that 2014 onwards, the government of NDA has been formed with majority. "INDIA alliance was an alliance of opposition parties with no leader or policy...In Delhi, they fought elections in alliance whereas in Punjab they fought alone...These circumstances were an attempt to create confusion in the minds of people but the public has given an answer to it, ANI quoted Shekhawat as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"NDA has a clear majority. We have won 292 Lok Sabha seats...I advise Mallikarjun Kharge to play the role of opposition," said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 240 seats. Opposition's INDIA bloc secured 233 seats. The Congress Party won 99 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month after poll results, Kharge had said that INDIA bloc partners will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government.

