PM Modi Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Today’s swearing-in ceremony will make Narendra Modi first person after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected as PM for the third consecutive term. Alongside PM Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.
Several national and international dignitaries, including top leaders from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, have been invited to attend the ceremony. The security across the capital city has been beefed up. Rashtrapati Bhawan will have three-tier security till June 11. The Delhi-NCT area has been declared no-fly zone to prohibit the use of drones, and similar devices.
PM Modi oath ceremony time
President Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 p.m. Due to the large number of dignitaries, security has been increased around Rashtrapati Bhawan and in the national capital.
PM Modi oath security arrangements
Security arrangements have been increased across the city with heavy deployment of traffic, police, and Army personnel.
"Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed. They have been briefed about all the instructions. We have done all the rehearsals. An advisory has been issued for the general public for the traffic movement," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Prashant Gautam told ANI.
Council of Ministers
Alongside PM-designate Narendra Modi, the council of ministers will also take oath today. According to media reports, the entire council will not be sworn in, and only thirty ministers will take oath. The council of ministers is expected to have 78 to 81 leaders.
As the Bharatiya Janata Party is falling short of a majority of its own this time, there are chances more number of leaders from allies (including Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, etc) to be seen in the council, compared to previous term.
Workers who involved in the Parliament construction will also attend the ceremony
According to news agency ANI, nearly 250 workers who were involved in the construction of the Parliament will also attend PM Modi-oath taking ceremony. They will first come to BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya's residence at 3 pm and go to the President's house to participate in the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.
Leaders who accepted invitation
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, "President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend."
Who are the international leaders attending?
Several leaders from neighbouring countries and other nations will join Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony. So far, President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives, H.E. Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, etc have accepted the invitation.
Council of Ministers to take oath today
Alongside PM Modi, members of the Council of Ministers will also take oath today. According to media reports, those handling crucial departments like home, defence, finance and external affairs, etc will take oath today
