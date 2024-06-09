Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to attend Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to attend Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony set to take place on Sunday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge received invitation to attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony
Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has decided to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

According to sources, the Congresss President has accepted the invite after a discussion with his party and allies.

The invite to Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha for today's ceremony was extended by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi late last night.

The invite to Kharge for today's ceremony was extended by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi late last night, sources said.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, an ally of the INDIA bloc has said she won't be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi, adding that she has also not been invited.

"I have neither received (the invitation), nor will I go. I have already said that I wish well for the people in the country for not voting for him (PM Modi)," Banerjee said when she was asked by reporters if she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"I am sorry, but I cannot wish well to an unconstitutional, illegal party for forming the government. My best wishes will be for the country," the Chief Minister added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal had on Saturday said that the party leaders have not received any invitation to the scheduled swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

"So far we have not received any information from the government. We have not received any invitation...foreign leaders have been invited. Being the principal opposition party and the INDIA bloc leadership, we have not been informed. I do not know what the mood of the government is," Venugopal told ANI.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh informed that "only international leaders" have been invited for the swearing in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, and added that the INDIA bloc will think about attending the event if they receive the invitation.

"Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it," Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened on Saturday and urged Rahul Gandhi to accept the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi was confirmed as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

BJP leader Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third time today at 7:15 pm. He will equal Jawaharlal Nehru's record of becoming the prime minister of India for the third time after completing two full terms.

All security measures have been put in place for the mega event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP bagged 240 seats and the National Democratic Alliance secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.

