Narendra Modi’s oath-taking: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; road closures, diversions, other details here

Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory in the wake of swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister- designate Narendra Modi, which will take place at 7:15 pm today. The vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhavan has been declared as a 'controlled' area.
“The Swearing-in Ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on 09.06.2024 from 6 PM onwards. A large number of people are expected to witness the swearing-in ceremony, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads of Rashtrapati Bhawan." the advisory states.
Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM today and DTC buses will not be permitted to ply in the vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhawan.
The following roads will be closed:
“No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg and Talkatora Road,” the traffic advisory states.
Traffic Advisory— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 8, 2024
In view of swearing-in ceremony, special traffic arrangements will be effective in the vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhawan from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM on 09.06.2024. Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/WKbrUQW0SU
Special traffic arrangements will be effective from 06:45 AM to 08:00 AM on 09.06.2024. Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/zn57DoAghW
Traffic will be diverted from the following points:
Earlier a traffic advisory was issued for Sunday morning in view of VVIP visit to Rajghat, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’. The advisory came into effect at 6:45am and security measures continued till 8:45 am today.
The authorities have further declared the National Capital Territory of Delhi as ‘no flying zone’ for two days-June 9 and 10.
IMPORTANT NOTICE regarding No-Fly Zone/Prohibition of certain flying objects in the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony.@CPDelhi#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/4xCSdzincd— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 7, 2024
Multi-layered security arrangements are in place for the mega event at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Stringent security measures are being taken including deployment of five companies of paramilitary forces. NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
DCW Traffic Police Prashant Gautam said, “Comprehensive arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony...Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed...The traffic staff is completely briefed,” reported ANI. He added, "There will be restricted entry and movement in areas around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2 PM."