Business News/ News / India/  Narendra Modi's oath-taking: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; road closures, diversions, other details here

Narendra Modi's oath-taking: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; road closures, diversions, other details here

Fareha Naaz

Security measures have been tightened in the NCT of Delhi and around 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed, according to DCW Traffic Police Prashant Gautam.

Delhi Traffic Police advisory: Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM today.

Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory in the wake of swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister- designate Narendra Modi, which will take place at 7:15 pm today. The vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhavan has been declared as a 'controlled' area.

“The Swearing-in Ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on 09.06.2024 from 6 PM onwards. A large number of people are expected to witness the swearing-in ceremony, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads of Rashtrapati Bhawan." the advisory states.

Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM today and DTC buses will not be permitted to ply in the vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Also read: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for VVIP visit at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal; check details here

Road closure

The following roads will be closed:

  • Sansad Marg (between Transport Bhawan and T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg)
  • North Avenue Road
  • South Avenue Road
  • Kushak Road
  • Rajaji Marg
  • Krishna Menon Marg
  • Talkatora Road
  • Pt. Pant Marg

Parking

“No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg and Talkatora Road," the traffic advisory states.

Traffic deversion

Traffic will be diverted from the following points:

  • Patel Chowk
  • Rail Bhawan
  • Roundabout Gurudwara Rakab Ganj
  • Gole Dakkhana
  • Roundabout RML
  • Roundabout GPO

Also read: Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9 at 6 PM: Pralhad Joshi

Commuters must avoid the following routes:

  • Sansad Marg
  • Imtiaz Khan Marg
  • Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road
  • Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg
  • Roundabout Patel Chowk
  • Roundabout Krishi Bhawan
  • Roundabout Sunehri Bagh
  • Roundabout Gol Methi
  • Roundabout GKPO
  • Roundabout Teen Murti
  • Pandit Pant Marg
  • Rajaji Marg
  • Akbar Road
  • Tyagraj Marg

Also read: Modi’s swearing-in ceremony tomorrow: When, where to watch

Earlier a traffic advisory was issued for Sunday morning in view of VVIP visit to Rajghat, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’. The advisory came into effect at 6:45am and security measures continued till 8:45 am today.

The authorities have further declared the National Capital Territory of Delhi as ‘no flying zone’ for two days-June 9 and 10.

Multi-layered security

Multi-layered security arrangements are in place for the mega event at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Stringent security measures are being taken including deployment of five companies of paramilitary forces. NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

DCW Traffic Police Prashant Gautam said, “Comprehensive arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony...Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed...The traffic staff is completely briefed," reported ANI. He added, "There will be restricted entry and movement in areas around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2 PM."

