Launching India's Covid-19 vaccination drive via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it's important to take two doses of vaccines.

"Don't make the mistake of taking one dose and then forgetting about dose two. Listen to the experts about the gap to be kept," PM Modi said.

The PM also said two weeks after the second Covid-19 vaccine dose, an individual will build immunity against coronavirus. "I appeal to you not to forget coronavirus appropriate behaviour after getting the dose. The patience with which you fought coronavirus, show the same patience during vaccination now," the PM added.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi stated, "Everyone was waiting for this day with bated breath. Everyone kept asking when will the vaccine come. It’s here and in a short span of time. In some minutes from now, the world’s biggest vaccination drive is to begin."

'Vaccine takes years but 2 Made in India vaccines are here'

As the PM launched the vaccination drive against the coronavirus, he said that vaccines take years but two 'Made in India' vaccines are here.

"Such a big vaccination drive hasn't been conducted in history. Look at the figures in the first phase. Three crore. America, China and India are the only three nations worldwide with a population of more than 30 crore. We have to take it to 30 crore in the second phase. Hence the vaccination drive in India is so huge. This shows our strength and capability," PM Modi said.

On India's vaccine credibility, PM Modi said, "India's vaccines enjoy much credibility world over. We’ve earned this via our track record. Most children in the world get their vaccine shots of those made in India. The world’s trust is on our Made in India vaccines will rise soon. These Indian vaccines are cheaper than foreign shots and easy to use. Some foreign doses are close to 5000/dose and to be stored in -70 degrees."

The Prime Minister also said that India is leading the way in fighting against the novel coronavirus. Be it hydroxychloroquine, or paracetamol, India has delivered amid the coronavirus pandemic, says PM Modi.

