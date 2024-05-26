A video clip from Lok Sabha election rally where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accidentally wished that Narendra Modi become Chief Minister again has gone viral.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inadvertently said that he wishes Narendra Modi become 'Chief Minister' once again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A clip of Nitish Kumar's ‘slip of tongue’ while addressing a rally in Bihar's Daniyawan of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, has gone viral on social media platforms.

"It is our wish to win 400 plus seats in the country and may Narendra Modi become Chief Minister again. May the country, Bihar progress," said Nitish Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon, realising Nitish Kumar's gaffe, one of the party members who were present on the dais tried correcting his flub.

However, Nitish, who seems to have not realised the gaffe, said, “Narendra Modi is already a Prime Minister...That's why I am saying that he may keep moving." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several social media users have reacted to Nitish Kumar's slip of tongue.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar hit out at Opposition in the state and questioned what was there even if they (RJD) got the opportunity before we (NDA) come to power in 2005. "Was anyone getting out of their homes, there was fear. No one has this courage. Fewer children had access to education... They got the opportunity but they did nothing, we have done so much work be it in health, education or any other sector," reported ANI quoting Nitish Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, addressing a rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused INDIA bloc of "enslavement" and performing "mujra" for vote bank.

The INDIA bloc leader have slammed Narendra Modi for his remarks and said that it doesn't suit to someong sitting on PM's post.

