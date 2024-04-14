PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi 'shahi jadugaar' for promising to eradicate poverty 'ek jhatke mein' | 10 points
PM Narendra Modi said Congress ‘Shehzaade’ has announced he will eradicate poverty from the country in one stroke. This statement has surprised the entire nation. The country is wondering where this ‘shahi jadugaar’ had been hiding all these years that can eradicate poverty ‘ek jhatke mein’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making such announcements which they themselves are not understanding.
