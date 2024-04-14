Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making such announcements which they themselves are not understanding.

Calling the Wayanad MP a 'shahi jadugaar', the prime minister said the ‘Shehzaade’ of Congress has just announced something that will make you laugh. The Congress ‘Shehzaade’ has announced he will eradicate poverty from the country in one stroke. This statement has surprised the entire nation. The country is wondering where this " shahi jadugaar " had been hiding all these years that can eradicate poverty ‘ek jhatke mein’.

