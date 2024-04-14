Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi 'shahi jadugaar' for promising to eradicate poverty 'ek jhatke mein' | 10 points

PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi 'shahi jadugaar' for promising to eradicate poverty 'ek jhatke mein' | 10 points

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

PM Narendra Modi said Congress ‘Shehzaade’ has announced he will eradicate poverty from the country in one stroke. This statement has surprised the entire nation. The country is wondering where this ‘shahi jadugaar’ had been hiding all these years that can eradicate poverty ‘ek jhatke mein’

Calling Rahul Gandhi a 'shahi jadugaar', the prime minister said the ‘Shehzaade’ of Congress has just announced something that will make you laugh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making such announcements which they themselves are not understanding.

Calling the Wayanad MP a 'shahi jadugaar', the prime minister said the ‘Shehzaade’ of Congress has just announced something that will make you laugh. The Congress ‘Shehzaade’ has announced he will eradicate poverty from the country in one stroke. This statement has surprised the entire nation. The country is wondering where this " shahi jadugaar " had been hiding all these years that can eradicate poverty ‘ek jhatke mein’.

